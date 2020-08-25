1/1
Nancy Shuler (Giorgianni), 98, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Sunrise Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sunrise, Fla.

Nancy was born on Aug. 29, 1921, in Indiana, Pa., to Mary and Nunzio Giorgianni.

She graduated from Indiana High School in 1939 and worked at Whiteman Co., until she moved to Pittsburgh.

In 1945, she married LeRoy Edgar Shuler and moved to Butler.

She worked in the fiscal department of the VA Hospital in Butler for 30 years, and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church.

After retiring from the hospital in 1979, Nancy returned to Indiana to help care for her mother, and worked at the National Bank of the Commonwealth for 10 years. She was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.

In 1995, she moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and started a new phase of her life. For many years, she served as a volunteer at the Cleveland Clinic. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and playing cards with her friends. She was a member of St. David Catholic Church.

Nancy is survived by her brother, John Georgianni of Indiana, Pa.; her daughter, Nancy (Lee) Shuler LeDoux and her son-in-law, David LeDoux, of Reston, Va.; her son, John Regis Shuler and her daughter-in-law, Vivian Shuler, of Davie, Fla.; two granddaughters, Alexandra and Erika; and numerous nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ross and Joseph; and her sister, Mary Louise.

Nancy will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Fort Lauderdale Memorial Cemetery.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 25, 2020.
