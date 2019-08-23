Naomi L. Fishel, 84, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born Aug. 30, 1934, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Harry H. and Gladys A. Ekis Stutz.
She was a homemaker, and formerly had worked at Whelon's Drugstore and Woolworths, both in Butler.
Naomi enjoyed reading, baking, playing cards and going to casinos with her sisters. She also enjoyed camping, fishing and watching wildlife.
Surviving are her children, Pamela (John) Uthman, Daniel (Judy) Fishel, Ronald (Beth) Fishel, Randall (Mary) Fishel and Beverly (Bill) Workman.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher (Kristy), Timothy (Maribel), Emily (Joe), Daniel, Carissa (Jessie), Danielle (Justin), Brandy (Jordan) Jocelyn, David (Erica), Carrie and Penny (Josh); her stepgrandchildren, Sarah and Mathew; 19 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Maryann.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Fishel, whom she married on Oct. 8, 1954, and who passed away on Aug. 17, 2008; a grandson, Justin; and her sisters, Phyllis and Gladys.
FISHEL - Friends of Naomi L. Fishel, who died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A blessing service will follow at 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Herman.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019