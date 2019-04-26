Natalia A. Angert, 87, of Butler passed away Thursday at her residence.
Born Dec. 25, 1931, in Trieste, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Luigi and Luigia Zuzek Cecchi.
She was the wife of Earl T. Angert. They were married in Trieste, Italy.
In November of 1948, she was able to come to the United States and she resided in Butler.
She was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Terry (William) Eckman of Butler; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Angert, whom she married Aug. 22, 1948; her daughter, Marie Logan; and a brother.
ANGERT - Friends of Natalia A. Angert, who died Thursday, April 25, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Brown to officiate.
Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 26, 2019