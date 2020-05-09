Neil David Convery, 39, of Butler passed away April 28, 2020.
He was married for 18 years to his beloved wife, Erin Smedley Convery.
He was the loving father of Noah, Liam and Eliza; the brother of Erin (Matthew) Stewart and Devin (Samuel) Doctor; the son of David and Mame Convery; and was the uncle of 11 nieces and nephews.
Neil was a Christian, always willing to live and share his faith.
He was a graduate of Butler High School Class of 1998, Clarion University Class of 2002, and Robert Morris University master's program.
Neil was a member of Orchard Hill Church, Butler Campus, the Terra Firma and Arlington Arms bands and was a past member of Butler Area School Board.
He was also an avid hunter, bird dog owner (GSP) and fisherman.
Neil gave the greatest gift he could as an organ donor.
Neil's family would like to extend a special thank you to Butler Memorial Hospital, Butler Ambulance Service and CORE.
CONVERY - Services were private for Neil David Convery, who died Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Professional services were entrusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Blawnox.
Please consider donating to "Go Fund Me" in support of Neil's family.
Please visit www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
