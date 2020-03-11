Neil L. Bachman, 73, of Cabot passed away March 10, 2020 at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Born Jan. 13, 1947 in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Lynn and Bertha Frederick Bachman.
Neil was a graduate of Knoch High School and was in the U.S. Army Reserve.
He worked in maintenance for Moonlight Mushroom (Creekside Mushroom) for 42 years.
He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot.
Neil loved mowing grass, tinkering with lawn mowers, gardening and would always lend a helping hand to anyone who would need it.
Surviving are his loving wife, Janice Ruffaner Bachman, whom he married Oct. 11, 1968; his daughter, Kristen (Gary) Wissinger of Cabot; a son, Tyler (Melissa) Bachman of Morgantown, W.Va.; his granddaughter, Paige (Spencer) Hostrander of Butler; great-grandchild Lakelyn Hostrander; his sister, Joyce (Larry) Greenway of Cabot; and his sisters-in-law, Maxine Anderson, Isabel Voltz and Elaine Hinderliter, all of Saxonburg.
A memorial service for Neil L. Bachman will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating and the Rev. Berton Greenway co-officiating.
Private interment will be held at St. Luke Cemetery, Cabot.
Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church or St. Luke Lutheran School.
