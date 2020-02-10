Nell L. (Dugan) Langland, 89, of Butler, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Nell was a 1947 graduate of Butler High School, and was employed by Butler Hospital for several years before becoming a lifelong homemaker.
She was extremely proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed traveling to Ireland, as well as many destinations across America.
She was an enthusiastic Pittsburgh Pirates fan, enjoyed crossword and sudoku puzzles and was an avid reader. She loved to create beautiful works of art by quilting, knitting, crocheting, cross stitching, embroidering, needlepoint, and hooking rugs.
She was the beloved wife for 62 years of the late Paul L. Langland; the devoted mother of Therese (Francis) Inzana, Lou Ann Rosellini (Mike Englert) and Michele (Alan) Stockard; the sister of Stan (Peggy) Dugan, Connie Wiles, Terry (Beverlee) Dugan, the late Paula Forsythe, the late Paul Dugan and the late Thomas Dugan; the mother-in-law to the late Jaime Rosellini; sister-in-law to the late Sharon Dugan; the loving grandmother of Jason (Rhonda) Inzana, Eric (Erin) Inzana, Ann Marie Inzana, Amanda (Jason) Adams, Andrea (Jake) Cuffman, Annie Rosellini and Austin (Larry) Mazza-Stockard; she is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
LANGLAND - Friends of Nell L. (Dugan) Langland, who died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, will be welcomed from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St. in Butler.
Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Butler Area Public Library, 218 N. McKean St., Butler, Pa., 16001, or the Heaton Family Learning Center, Butler County Community College, 107 College Drive, Butler, Pa., 16002.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 10, 2020