Nettie Marie Dodds, 85, of Liberty Township, Mercer County, passed away at her residence Friday, March 13, 2020.

She was born Oct. 6, 1934, in Butler County, to William L. Rader and Amy Isabel Studebaker Rader.

She married Donald Wesley Dodds on Aug. 24, 1963, and he preceded her in death on March 20, 2017.

She had worked for Butler Shirt Factory and later Castle Rubber, both located in Butler.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and sewing.

Survivors include her daughter, Margie M. (Tracy) Slatinsky of Grove City; two sons, Edward G. Dodds of Grove City and Scott D. (Sharon) Dodds of Mercer; and five grandchildren, Justin, Brighton, Amaris, Briana and Ilisa.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Donald; four brothers, Edward, George, Lyle and Bob; her infant sister, Amy, and her sister, Esther Shelatree.

DODDS - The family of Nettie Marie Dodds, who died Friday, March 13, 2020, will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jerry Mahaffey, a retired pastor of Grove City presiding.

Interment will follow in Slippery Rock Cemetery.



