Nicholas Anthony Brittner, 31, of Forward Township, Evans City, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Born July 10, 1988, in Butler, he was the son of Steven Brittner and Charlene Redenbach Brittner.
He is also survived by his son, Kole Michael Brittner; his sisters, Candace (Scott) Micon and Faith (Renee) Brittner; his nephew and nieces, Dakota, Izzabelle and Piper Micon; his grandparents, Margaret Brittner, Lee Redenbach and Bonnie Boughner; and his girlfriend, Ashlee Morrison.
Nick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard Brittner, Doris Brittner and Kenneth Hill.
BRITTNER - Family and friends of Nicholas Anthony Brittner, who died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, are invited to gather for a celebration of life service at 6 p.m. Tuesdayat the Evans City VFW, 408 N. Washington St., Evans City.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
