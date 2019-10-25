Guest Book View Sign Service Information Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 (724)-295-4500 Visitation 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church Cabot , PA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church Cabot , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholas D. Mattivi, 17, of Buffalo Township, passed away unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Nicholas was born April 22, 2002, in Pittsburgh, a son of Judy L. (Gartner) Mattivi and Michael E. Mattivi of Buffalo Township.

He was a senior at Freeport Area High School, where he was member of the lacrosse team and ski club.

He was also involved in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science for several years, in addition to being active in the Boy Scouts.

Nicholas enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and computers. He also enjoyed skiing at many resorts with his family, especially skiing the jumps in the terrain parks.

Nicholas was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot.

In addition to his parents, Nicholas is survived by his three siblings, Nathan E. Mattivi of Colorado, and Michaela M. Mattivi and Marcy E. Mattivi, both of Buffalo Township; his paternal grandparents, Edward and Mary Ann Mattivi of St. Marys; and his maternal grandparents, David and Mary Lou Gartner of Penn Hills.

Nicholas is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins from St. Marys, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Rochester, N.Y., Boston, and Greenville, S.C.

MATTIVI - Family and friends of Nicholas D. Mattivi, who died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, will be received from 9:30 a.m. until noon Saturday at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Redmond Funeral Home, Freeport.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that contribution be made in Nicholas' memory for a charitable organization of the family's choice to Michael Mattivi, 524 High St., Freeport, PA 16229.

To send a condolence visit, please visit



Nicholas D. Mattivi, 17, of Buffalo Township, passed away unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.Nicholas was born April 22, 2002, in Pittsburgh, a son of Judy L. (Gartner) Mattivi and Michael E. Mattivi of Buffalo Township.He was a senior at Freeport Area High School, where he was member of the lacrosse team and ski club.He was also involved in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science for several years, in addition to being active in the Boy Scouts.Nicholas enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and computers. He also enjoyed skiing at many resorts with his family, especially skiing the jumps in the terrain parks.Nicholas was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot.In addition to his parents, Nicholas is survived by his three siblings, Nathan E. Mattivi of Colorado, and Michaela M. Mattivi and Marcy E. Mattivi, both of Buffalo Township; his paternal grandparents, Edward and Mary Ann Mattivi of St. Marys; and his maternal grandparents, David and Mary Lou Gartner of Penn Hills.Nicholas is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins from St. Marys, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Rochester, N.Y., Boston, and Greenville, S.C.MATTIVI - Family and friends of Nicholas D. Mattivi, who died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, will be received from 9:30 a.m. until noon Saturday at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at the church.Arrangements have been entrusted to Redmond Funeral Home, Freeport.In lieu of flowers, the family asked that contribution be made in Nicholas' memory for a charitable organization of the family's choice to Michael Mattivi, 524 High St., Freeport, PA 16229.To send a condolence visit, please visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close