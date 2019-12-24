Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas DiBiase. View Sign Service Information William F. Young Funeral Home 132 Main St. West Sunbury , PA 16061 (724)-637-2320 Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholas DiBiase, 84, of Boyers passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Nicholas was born July 22, 1935, in Boyers. He was the son of the late Antonio DiBiase and the late Maria G. Parenti DiBiase.

He was a member of St. Alphonsus Parish and was a Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

In his younger years, Nicholas was an award-winning mink rancher and helped develop the first pink mink. He worked at Mathews Conveyer and Joy Manufacturing. He also worked at Sunbeam Coal and became a partner in the corporation. Nicholas retired from Shaliston Enterprises, Inc., where he was a part owner.

Nicholas enjoyed fishing. He was a member of the Bass Masters, where he mentored youth fishermen. He enjoyed Wednesday night poker with his friends, and traveling.

Nicholas is survived by one daughter, Toni Marie (Edward) Urbanek of Boyers; two sons, Nicholas (Darla) DiBiase of Butler and Richard (Cyndi) DiBiase of Boyers; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Also surviving are one sister, Mary Sutton of Ohio; two brothers, Joseph DiBiase of Butler and Anthony DiBiase of Ohio; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Nicholas is also survived by a special friend, Annamarie Collar of Butler.

In addition to his parents, Nicholas was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte "Oddie" DiBiase, who passed away April 17, 2006.

DIBIASE - The family of Nicholas DiBiase, who died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Louis Catholic Church with Father Steven Neff officiating.

Burial will be in Epiphany Cemetery.

