Nichole Renee Yon, 48, of Butler passed away on July 17.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1971, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Samuel Edward McDonald and Barbara (Orr) McDonald.
Nichole was a disabled U.S. Navy veteran.
She was a helper for Robin's Home, the first women's veteran home in Butler.
Surviving are her daughter, Sarah Yon and her fiancé, Cole Meeks, of Pelion, S.C.; a grandson, Jaxson Meeks; two sisters, Lisa (Don) VanLieu and Samantha McDonald; and five half brothers.
YON - Private services and burial for Nichole Renee Yon, who died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 24, 2019