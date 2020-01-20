Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nick J. Koutoulakis. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Service 1:30 PM Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Monastery 121 St. Elias Lane Saxonburg , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nick J. Koutoulakis, 91, of Valencia, formerly of Conway, Pa., passed away Friday at his home.

Born Feb. 14, 1928, in Rochester, Pa., he was the son of the late James Koutoulakis and Georgia Stangas Koutoulakis of Isari, Greece.

Nick was a graduate of Rochester High School, graduating in 1946. He then went to Geneva College, graduating in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in economics.

Nick was a U.S. Marine drafted during his sophomore year of college. He served with the 1st Marine Division, 7th Regiment Marines in Korea from 1951 to 1953.

He retired from U.S. Steel, American Bridge Division, where he had worked for 30 years as a contract analyst. He worked on many projects most notably the Alaska Pipeline Contract.

Nick was a lifelong member of Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Aliquippa, Pa.

At an early age, Nick learned the art of candy making at the Palace of Sweets in Rochester from his father, and after his retirement, he started Niko's Candies. He made candies that were distributed worldwide, especially the peanut butter pretzel hearts.

Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Anastasia "Stacy" Amygdalos Koutoulakis; his devoted daughter, Diane (Dr. George) liakos of Valencia; his beloved grandchildren, Leia, Paul, Nick and Theo liakos; his sister-in-law, Nancy Koutoulakis; his nieces, Julia Finikiotis, Julia Oldenburg, Georgia Cornelius, Mary Cleaver, Kathy Lutz and Kris Stedeford; his nephews, Dr. Michael Finikiotis, Steve Finikiotis, Dr. Michael Amygdalos and Bill Amygdalos; and his goddaughter, Mrs. Sophia Apostolopolous.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Louis Koutoulakis and Aris Koutoulakis; his sister-in-law, Irene Koutoulakis and brothers; and his sisters-in-law, Viola and Nick Finikiotis and Andrew and Maria Amygdalos.

KOUTOULAKIS - Services for Nick J. Koutoulakis, who died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Monastery, 121 St. Elias Lane, Saxonburg.

Interment with military honors will follow at the Nativity of the Theotokos Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Monastery, 121 St. Elias Lane, Saxonburg, PA 16056.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the care Nick received from the UPMC Hospice.

Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg was entrusted with the arrangements.

For more information, please visit







Nick J. Koutoulakis, 91, of Valencia, formerly of Conway, Pa., passed away Friday at his home.Born Feb. 14, 1928, in Rochester, Pa., he was the son of the late James Koutoulakis and Georgia Stangas Koutoulakis of Isari, Greece.Nick was a graduate of Rochester High School, graduating in 1946. He then went to Geneva College, graduating in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in economics.Nick was a U.S. Marine drafted during his sophomore year of college. He served with the 1st Marine Division, 7th Regiment Marines in Korea from 1951 to 1953.He retired from U.S. Steel, American Bridge Division, where he had worked for 30 years as a contract analyst. He worked on many projects most notably the Alaska Pipeline Contract.Nick was a lifelong member of Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Aliquippa, Pa.At an early age, Nick learned the art of candy making at the Palace of Sweets in Rochester from his father, and after his retirement, he started Niko's Candies. He made candies that were distributed worldwide, especially the peanut butter pretzel hearts.Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Anastasia "Stacy" Amygdalos Koutoulakis; his devoted daughter, Diane (Dr. George) liakos of Valencia; his beloved grandchildren, Leia, Paul, Nick and Theo liakos; his sister-in-law, Nancy Koutoulakis; his nieces, Julia Finikiotis, Julia Oldenburg, Georgia Cornelius, Mary Cleaver, Kathy Lutz and Kris Stedeford; his nephews, Dr. Michael Finikiotis, Steve Finikiotis, Dr. Michael Amygdalos and Bill Amygdalos; and his goddaughter, Mrs. Sophia Apostolopolous.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Louis Koutoulakis and Aris Koutoulakis; his sister-in-law, Irene Koutoulakis and brothers; and his sisters-in-law, Viola and Nick Finikiotis and Andrew and Maria Amygdalos.KOUTOULAKIS - Services for Nick J. Koutoulakis, who died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Monastery, 121 St. Elias Lane, Saxonburg.Interment with military honors will follow at the Nativity of the Theotokos Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Monastery, 121 St. Elias Lane, Saxonburg, PA 16056.The family would like to express their gratitude for the care Nick received from the UPMC Hospice.Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg was entrusted with the arrangements.For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.