Nikole Tarr, 49, passed away on Aug. 5 at her home in Butler.
She was born on April 9, 1970.
She is survived by her mother, Stephanie H. Workman of Morganton, N.C.; and her father, Eddie L. Brown of St. Louis, Mo.
She leaves behind four children, Stephanie A. Brown of Butler, Cynthea N. Brown of Morgantown, W.Va., and Bobbie B.L. Brown and Johnnie M. Williams-Brown, both of Butler.
Nikole also leaves behind nine grandchildren whom she loved very much, Laila, Diamond, Ceanna, Nysir, Zyrell, Rachel, JaTy, Nikolle and Ja'meir.
TARR - A memorial service for Nikole Tarr, who died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, will be held at a later date.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 13, 2019