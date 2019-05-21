Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norbert L. Belsterling. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Norbert L. Belsterling, 92, of Jackson Township passed away on Sunday while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Born Nov. 24, 1926, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Norbert J. Belsterling and Anna Kandera Belsterling.

Norbert was a 1943 graduate of Langley High School, where he ranked 34th out of 160 students. He worked in his father's grocery store, Belsterling's Market, in Sheridan, Pa., delivering groceries on his bicycle as a young boy. He attended Swift Meat Cutting School and was promoted to butcher of his father's store.

Norbert proudly served our country during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he was honorably discharged with such decorations as the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, the Army Occupation Medal for his service in Japan, and the World War II Victory Ribbon.

Later in life, Norbert owned and operated Plunkett Motor Freight and PMF Rentals in Jackson Township, Butler County.

He was a faithful member of St. Gregory Catholic Church for 63 years, where he volunteered at the Lawn Fete event.

He was a member of PTG for 15 years, serving as president for two years and vice president for two years. Norbert was also a Rotary member for 62 years, of which he had perfect attendance for 50 years.

He enjoyed water skiing and spending time with his loving family. He will be dearly missed.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Marilyn R. Kern Belsterling, whom he married on Oct. 15, 1955; his children, William Belsterling of Cranberry Township, Norbert (Judy) Belsterling of Harmony, Tom (Annette) Belsterling of Rochester, Bob (Kim Ralston) Belsterling of Rochester, Diane (Fred) Schwarz of Ohio, Donna (Tom) Massari of Irwin, Carol (Tom) Keener of Portersville, Jack (Lori) Belsterling of Rochester, Jean (Jason) Lawson of Cranberry Township, and Joe (Laurel) Belsterling of Rochester; 26 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Joanne (Donald) Hammel of Jupiter, Fla.

In addition to his parents, Norbert was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy, who passed away in 1989.

BELSTERLING - Friends of Norbert L. Belsterling, who died Sunday, May 19, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople.

Norbert will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Gregory Catholic Cemetery in Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Gregory Catholic School, 115 Pine St., Zelienople, PA 16063.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







