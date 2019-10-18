Butler Eagle

Norma J. Pritts

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma J. Pritts.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Norma J. Pritts, 91, of Parker passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her home.
Born April 20, 1928, in Rockdale, Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Daubenspeck and Grace (Lee) Daubenspeck.
Norma was retired from Mine Safety Appliance in Callery.
She had been the secretary/treasurer for the Butler County Horseshoe League and the Valley Dam Sportsmen's Club for many years, and was a member of the Bruin Volunteer Fire Department.
She is survived by four stepchildren and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Clifford J. Eckel and Robert C. Pritts; four sisters; and two brothers.
PRITTS - Friends of Norma J. Pritts, who died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.