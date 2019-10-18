Norma J. Pritts, 91, of Parker passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her home.
Born April 20, 1928, in Rockdale, Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Daubenspeck and Grace (Lee) Daubenspeck.
Norma was retired from Mine Safety Appliance in Callery.
She had been the secretary/treasurer for the Butler County Horseshoe League and the Valley Dam Sportsmen's Club for many years, and was a member of the Bruin Volunteer Fire Department.
She is survived by four stepchildren and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Clifford J. Eckel and Robert C. Pritts; four sisters; and two brothers.
PRITTS - Friends of Norma J. Pritts, who died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019