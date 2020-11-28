Norma L. Singer, 92, of Butler passed away on Thursday morning, Nov. 26, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living in Adams Township.
Born Oct. 28, 1928, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Pauline Dunhaver Shindle.
A 1946 graduate of Butler High School, she graduated from Presbyterian University Hospital School of Nursing in 1949.
She had served in the U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps, during the Korean conflict, stationed in Florida, Texas and England.
Norma had been a registered nurse for the Butler Veterans Administration Medical Center, retiring in 1989 after 23 years of service.
She was a member of the Christ Community Methodist Church, the Society of Retired Air Force Nurses, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees and American Legion Post 778.
Surviving are a son, Robert (Terri) Singer of Butler; two daughters, Kimberly Ann Singer of Temecula, Calif., and Susan L. Miller (Randall) of Apex, N.C.; her grandchildren, Robert G. (Shanna) Singer, Christopher R. (Amanda) Singer and Devon E. Flood (Bryan); and her great-grandchildren, Averie, Macie, Robert, Savannah, Cole and Paige.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Shindle; and her grandson, Randall Scott Miller.
SINGER - Arrangements for Norma L. Singer, who died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, are private and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorials may be made to the Butler County Associates for the Blind, 322 N. Cedar St., Butler.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
.