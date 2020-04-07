Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman F. Tisdale Jr.. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

Norman F. Tisdale Jr., 91, of Middlesex Township, Valencia, passed away on Sunday morning, April 5, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born Aug. 2, 1928, in Springfield, Mass., he was the son of Norman F. and Rita Alexandra Cowan Tisdale.

Norm graduated from Mount Lebanon High School, and in 1950 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with a degree in metallurgical engineering.

He had worked at Pittsburgh Metal Purifying and Treesdale Labs. He then owned Tisdale and Associates in Gibsonia, and Wood'n Things in Middlesex Township.

A 32nd degree Mason, he was a member of John Brashear Lodge F&AM and the Syria Shrine and Consistory. He was also a 40-year member of Butler Country Club.

Surviving are his wife, Peggy Jean Wishart Tisdale, whom he married on Dec. 16, 1950; and his children, Caryn J. Contino and Gwendolyn Tisdale, both of Florida, and Marcia S. Sirney (Mark) and Eric A. Tisdale (Joanne), both of Middlesex Township.

He was the grandfather of Julie Contino (Danielle), Chad Contino, Jarett Contino (Charlotte), Chase Contino, Norm Tisdale IV (Dani), Daysha Tisdale, Nick Fisher, Tim Fisher (Mandy), Heather Sirney, Heidi Sirney, Gretchen Sirney, Michael Sirney (Shannon), Elliot Tisdale and Trevor Tisdale.

He was also the great- grandfather of Silas Fisher, Olivia Fisher, Alex Contino, Zoe Contino, Jaxson Sirney, Owen Sirney, Sophie Tisdale and Savannah Tisdale; and the father-in-law of Geraldine Francionne (Lou) of Middlesex Township.

He was preceded in death by a son, Norman F. Tisdale III; a granddaughter, Chloe L. Tisdale; a sister, Shirley T. Gay; and a brother, Rowland A. Tisdale.

TISDALE - Services are private for Norman F. Tisdale Jr., who died Sunday, April 5, 2020, and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.

Memorials may be made to the Middlesex Township VFD, 130 Browns Hill Road, Valencia, PA 16059, the Lighthouse Foundation, 116 Browns Hill Road, Suite 400, Valencia, PA 16059, or the Mars Area Public Library, P.O. Box 415, Mars, PA 16046.

