Dr. Norton Paul Smith II
Dr. Norton Paul Smith II, of Morgantown, W.Va., died May 30, 2020, after a long illness.
He was born in East Brady, the son of Norton Paul and Audrey Lehner Smith.
After graduation from East Brady High School, he attended California State College, where he received a degree in education with a teaching specialty in chemistry. He taught high school chemistry for several years before returning to school to study dentistry at the WVU School of Dentistry.
After receiving his DDS degree, he was briefly in private practice before joining the faculty at the WVU School of Dentistry, where he taught fixed prosthodontics until his retirement. He was also secretary of the WVU Dental Alumni Association for many years.
Norton had a long affiliation with the Boy Scouts of America, where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was awarded the Order of the Arrow. As an adult, he served as a Webelos leader and assistant troop leader.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many hours of hiking, camping, backpacking and canoeing. He also was an amateur radio operator throughout his life and was a member of Mon County Wireless Ham Club.
Norton had an innate curiosity about how and why things worked, and enjoyed learning about new developments in science and technology.
He is survived by Janet, his wife of 49 years; and his son, Steven and his partner, Suzette, and her sons, Aiden and Brenden, of Martinsburg, W.Va.
He is also survived by his brother, Michael and his wife, Kathy; and his brother, Mark and his wife, Linda; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
SMITH - A Mass of Christian burial for Dr. Norton Paul Smith II, who died Saturday, May 30, 2020, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Francis De Sales Church, with Monsignor Anthony Cincinnati officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Eusebius Cemetery, East Brady.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, East Brady.
Donations in Norton's name would be welcomed by the Mountaineer Area Council Boy Scouts of America, 1831 Speedway Road, Fairmont, WV 26554, or the food bank at Scott's Run Settlement House, 41 Lady Bug Lane, Osage, WV 26543.
To view or express condolences, please visit www.buechelefuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
