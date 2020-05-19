Olga Marie Haller, 96, of Mars, passed away Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, at Lowrie Place in Butler.
Born May 1, 1924, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Louise Benedik Kucher.
Olga and her late husband, Edward were the owners of Edward A. Haller & Co., a wholesale pet merchandiser in Evans City.
Surviving are her son, William (Sandra) Haller of East Brady; two daughters, Carole Ann (James) Steiner of Altoona, and Margaret Haller (Brad) Stewart of Cranberry Township; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Lou Laslavic of Cranberry Township.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Haller, whom she married May 28, 1948, and who died May 19, 2010; and by a daughter, Susan Lynne Haller.
HALLER - Arrangements are private for Olga Marie Haller, who died Sunday, May 17, 2020, and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial was in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 19, 2020.