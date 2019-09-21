Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga Mary Johns. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Olga Mary Ambrose Johns, 88, of Cabot passed away on Sept. 20, 2019, at the home of her son.

Born Dec. 12, 1930, in Cabot, she was the daughter of Andrew Ambrose and Judith Klinko Ambrose.

Olga had worked at Moonlight Mushroom and Walmart, but her favorite job was working on the Steve Ambrose Produce Farm, where she worked as a clerk.

She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot.

She enjoyed making and selling crafts.

Surviving are her son, Randy D. (Sharon) Johns of Cowansville; her daughter, Denise (Victor) Smith of Verona; two brothers, Stephen (Betty) Ambrose of Cabot, and Edward (Ruth) Ambrose of Cabot; her grandson, Chad D. (Ronda) VanDyke; her great-granddaughter, Katelyn VanDyke; her niece, Betty Lou Stroble; and two great-nephews, Matthew (Nicole) Wilson and Dylan McHaddon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Lee Johns in 1976.

We would like to thank the Ambrose family for always watching over her after the passing of her beloved husband, Lee.

JOHNS - Friends of Olga Mary Ambrose Johns, who died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Additional visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot, with the funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Luke Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church.

