Oliver "Tom/Ollie" DeSantis, 75, of Butler, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.
Born in Butler on Sept. 29, 1944, he was the son of the late Armand A. and Olive J. (Thomas) DeSantis.
He was a retired U.S. Marine, who was proud of having served in the Vietnam War.
An avid sportsman, he enjoyed tournament and recreational bass fishing. He also enjoyed playing Texas Hold'em at the Rivers Casino.
He passed away in his home peacefully, with his two daughters, Nicole and Kristen DeSantis, by his side.
He is also survived by his daughter, Michelle Deal; his son, Ralph Slepski; his seven grandchildren, Isaac, MaKaela, Cody, Emma, Harley, Alyx and Ryder; one great-granddaughter, Lilith; three sisters, Maryann Gibson, Cathy Fazzino, and Kimberly DeSantis; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Shirley A. (Bowser) DeSantis; and two sons, Gregory Davanzati and Brian DeSantis.
DESANTIS - Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services for Oliver "Tom/Ollie" DeSantis, who died Friday, May 29, 2020.
Memorial donations can be made in Ollie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
Please visit www.martinfh.net.
Born in Butler on Sept. 29, 1944, he was the son of the late Armand A. and Olive J. (Thomas) DeSantis.
He was a retired U.S. Marine, who was proud of having served in the Vietnam War.
An avid sportsman, he enjoyed tournament and recreational bass fishing. He also enjoyed playing Texas Hold'em at the Rivers Casino.
He passed away in his home peacefully, with his two daughters, Nicole and Kristen DeSantis, by his side.
He is also survived by his daughter, Michelle Deal; his son, Ralph Slepski; his seven grandchildren, Isaac, MaKaela, Cody, Emma, Harley, Alyx and Ryder; one great-granddaughter, Lilith; three sisters, Maryann Gibson, Cathy Fazzino, and Kimberly DeSantis; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Shirley A. (Bowser) DeSantis; and two sons, Gregory Davanzati and Brian DeSantis.
DESANTIS - Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services for Oliver "Tom/Ollie" DeSantis, who died Friday, May 29, 2020.
Memorial donations can be made in Ollie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
Please visit www.martinfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 1, 2020.