Orval Jack Latshaw, 94, of Vot Lane, East Brady, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born June 13, 1925, in Rimersburg, he was the son of Dr. O.G and Pearl (Kaster) Latshaw.

On Jan. 17, 1947, Jack married the former Helen I. Cobbett. She preceded him in death in 1979. On Aug. 28, 1981, Jack married the former Margie L. (Murphy) Hillwig. She preceded him in death in 2007.

Jack was a 1943 Graduate of Rimersburg High School, and DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago.

He was a radio and television repairman, and retired in 1983 from United Telephone Company in Butler as a central office technician with 25 years of service.

Jack was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church of Meridian.

He was a World War II veteran serving as a Corporal with the 3rd Amphibious Corps in the U.S. Marines.

Jack is survived by four daughters, Jane (Wayne) Myers of Meridian, Lee Ann Young of Butler, Lisa Patricelli of Butler and Amy (Jay) Ryan of Butler.

He is also survived by nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren (and one on the way).

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his wives; a sister, Elinor Sturm; and one great-granddaughter, Audrey.

LATSHAW - At his request, there will be no services for Orval Jack Latshaw, who died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, East Brady.

