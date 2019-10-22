Pamela A. Curry, 55, of Butler passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
She is survived by her mother, Becky Tomei; her stepdad, Louis Tomei; her stepmother, Cathy Curry; four children, Keith Kenyon, and Samantha, Joseph and Chelsea Hainer; her brother, Brian Curry; her half-brother, Chris Curry; her half-sister, Mary Tomei; her stepsister, Alice Fleming; and several grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Curry; and a son, Nicholas.
CURRY - Services for Pamela A. Curry, who died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, were held privately by her family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019