Pamela L. Mashuda, 62, of Jackson Township passed away on Wednesday while in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.
Born on Dec. 19, 1956, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Frederick W. Lehr and the late Mary Lou Rice Lehr.
Pam faithfully worshipped at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Cranberry Township.
She put others before herself and gave selflessly to those who might need her help.
She enjoyed gardening and participating in white elephant sales at the church. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 43 years, Duane "Mike" Mashuda, whom she married on Sept. 6, 1975; her father, Frederick W. Lehr of Bradford Woods; her children, Marcie (Paul) Delaney and Michael (Carrie) Mashuda, both of Zelienople; her grandchildren, Makayla, Braydan, Lily, Zachary, Logan and Marina; and her sisters, Linda Schliffka of New Castle, Cathy James of Florida, and Denise (Dick) Woods of Chippewa.
MASHUDA - A memorial Mass for Pamela L. Mashuda, who died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
Pam will be laid to rest at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Township.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the White Elephant Ministry, c/o St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, at the address above.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from June 8 to June 9, 2019