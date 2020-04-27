Pamela Marie McKay, 63, of Cranberry Township, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, while under the care of Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born July 7, 1956, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late John Donald McKay and Armella Elizabeth Klos McKay, and the sister of the late Leslie McKay.
Pamela loved classical music, especially Mozart. She enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and spending time with her nieces and friends.
She is survived by her brother, Jeffrey McKay and his wife, Beth, of Baden; her nieces, Taylor and Morgan; and several cousins.
MCKAY - According to her wishes, services for Pamela Marie McKay, who died Friday, April 24, 2020, will be held privately by her family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave./ P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Pamela's honor to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15205.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 27, 2020