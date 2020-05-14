Pamela Verner Grabe, 78, of Butler, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born May 1, 1942,and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Winifred Verner.
Pamela was the executive director for the Mental Health Association of Butler County, and graduated from Davis & Elkins College in 1964.
She enjoyed reading about history.
She is survived by her son, Charles Malcolm Grabe and his wife, Nilam, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; two daughters, Katherine Grabe Belton and her husband, Ricardo, of Blythewood, S.C., and Jamie Grabe of Braddock, Pa.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lynne Byers of Canonsburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edwin Grabe, whom she married on Jan. 29, 1966; her son, Timothy Laird Grabe; and one sister, Winifred Laughlin.
GRABE - Due to the many restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, there will not be a public visitation for Pamela Verner Grabe, who died Monday, May 11, 2020.
A celebration of life will take place at a future date.
Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
She was born May 1, 1942,and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Winifred Verner.
Pamela was the executive director for the Mental Health Association of Butler County, and graduated from Davis & Elkins College in 1964.
She enjoyed reading about history.
She is survived by her son, Charles Malcolm Grabe and his wife, Nilam, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; two daughters, Katherine Grabe Belton and her husband, Ricardo, of Blythewood, S.C., and Jamie Grabe of Braddock, Pa.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lynne Byers of Canonsburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edwin Grabe, whom she married on Jan. 29, 1966; her son, Timothy Laird Grabe; and one sister, Winifred Laughlin.
GRABE - Due to the many restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, there will not be a public visitation for Pamela Verner Grabe, who died Monday, May 11, 2020.
A celebration of life will take place at a future date.
Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 14, 2020.