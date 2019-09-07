Butler Eagle

Patricia A. Herron

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Herron.
Service Information
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA
15007
(724)-443-1505
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia A. Herron, 77, of Cranberry Township passed away on Friday.
She was the beloved wife of the late John S.C. Herron; loving mother of John (Desiree) Michel, Kenneth Michel, Lisa (Greg) Yanief, and the late Missy Dallmus.
She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Patricia's life revolved around her family and grandchildren and she will be dearly missed.
HERRON - Services are private for Patricia A. Herron, who died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
Please visit www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bakerstown, PA   (724) 443-1505
funeral home direction icon