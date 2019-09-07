Patricia A. Herron, 77, of Cranberry Township passed away on Friday.
She was the beloved wife of the late John S.C. Herron; loving mother of John (Desiree) Michel, Kenneth Michel, Lisa (Greg) Yanief, and the late Missy Dallmus.
She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Patricia's life revolved around her family and grandchildren and she will be dearly missed.
HERRON - Services are private for Patricia A. Herron, who died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
Please visit www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019