Patricia A. Madl, 87, of Mars passed away on Thursday evening, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Grove at Harmony with her family at her side.
Born March 12, 1932, in Perrysville, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Emma C. Leipoldt Rinaman.
Pat had worked as a driver and aid monitor for Durham Bus Service in Gibsonia, and had also worked as a crossing guard for Mars Borough.
She was a member of LifePointe Alliance Church, the Mars Auxiliary and the Mars VFD Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are three daughters, Debbie Reighard of Mars, Patti (Bill) Mathews of Middlesex Township and Michele Madl of Middlesex Township; two sons, Jack (Barb) Madl Jr. of Pittsburgh and Tim (Renay) Madl of Waterville, Pa.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. "Jack" Madl Sr., whom she married on March 31, 1950, and who died on Aug. 22, 2013; an infant son, Ronald; her daughter, Loretta Jackson; and by her siblings, Ruth Pearce, Loretta Smith and Charles J. Rinaman.
MADL - The family of Patricia A. Madl, who died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, will greet friends from 6 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:30 p.m. Friday at LifePointe Alliance Church, 997 Route 228, Mars, where a celebration of life service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorials may be made to LifePointe Alliance Church Benevolence Fund, 997 Route 228 Mars, PA 16046.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 21, 2019