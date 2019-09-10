Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Rock. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Service 10:00 AM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia A. Rock, 82, of Zelienople passed away on Sunday while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Born Oct. 13, 1936, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Howard James and Helen (Prebble) James.

Patricia proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for two years during the Korean War.

She was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.

She was a hostess at the Kaufman House and Thompson Family Restaurant. She also taught ceramics and enjoyed bowling, fishing and camping.

She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Rene P. Rock, whom she married on July 20, 1957; her daughter, Kimberly Jacob and her husband, Robert, of Ellwood City; her grandchildren, Stan and Renee Giles, and Melissa Jacob; her great-grandchildren, Carter, Maddex "The Middle One," and Braxton "Baby B"; her brothers-in-law, Lenny Rock and Joe Ando; her camping friends, Jim and Bernice, and Joe and Becky; and her beloved dog, Shadow.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her son, James A. Rock; and her brothers, Richard H. and David H. James.

ROCK - Friends of Patricia A. Rock, who died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. James Torquato officiating.

She will be laid to rest with military honors at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Township.

