Patricia A. Canady Wagoner, 82, of Evans City passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
Born June 5, 1937, in Sharon, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Jones Canady.
She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Evans City.
She was an elementary teacher for the Seneca Valley School District and was a second-grade teacher most of her career, retiring after 35 years of service.
She enjoyed singing in the church choir and helping with many other activities at the church, including funeral dinners and dinners for the community. Her pride was when she helped with "mana night" with the kids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Wagoner.
She is survived by one son, Douglas (Karen) Wagoner of Massachusetts; one granddaughter, Linda Brown of Massachusetts.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and James Canady.
WAGONER - Visitation and burial for Patricia A. Canady Wagoner, who died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, was held privately by her family Tuesday.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, Evans City.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Evans City, or the donor's choice.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020