Patricia Ann Devore
1943 - 2020
Patricia Ann Devore, 77, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Family Hospice in Pittsburgh.

She was born May 31, 1943, in Claytonia, Butler County, and was the daughter of the late Willis and Pearl (McCandless) Miller.

Surviving are her daughter, Shirley (Lawrence) Rihel of Butler; three sons, Jeffrey (Delores) Cihonski of Butler, George Devore of Butler, and Dave Devore of Butler; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Virginia (John) Osborne of Prospect, Maggie McCracken of North Washington, and Shirley Matuke of Butler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George "Skip" Devore, whom she married Feb. 23, 1965, and who died April 10, 2003; a sister; and a brother.

DEVORE - Friends of Patricia Ann Devore, who died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler. Pastor Richard Shick of Lakehouse Fellowship in Sarver will be officiating.

Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply their own facial covering and to wear it, along with maintaining social distancing.

Private interment will be held in Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 20, 2020.
