Patricia Ann Jurysta, 77, of Butler passed away on Tuesday at Newhaven Court at Clearview.
She was born March 24, 1942, in Evans City, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Frances (Perlick) Checkan.
Patricia was a 1960 graduate of Evans City High School.
She had worked at Bobbie Brooks and as a bookkeeper for RC Ernst Pipeline Contractor.
Patricia enjoyed gardening, hiking, baking and yoga, and spending time with her granddaughter.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
Surviving are her son, Harold (Danielle Wiles) Jurysta Jr. of Butler; and her granddaughter, Hallie Jurysta of Butler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Jurysta Sr., who died March 31, 2018; three sisters; and four brothers.
JURYSTA - Friends of Patricia Ann Jurysta, who died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park.
Contributions may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave., #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019