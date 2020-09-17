Patricia Ann Ragan, 79, of Prospect passed away at her residence on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Born Oct. 1, 1940, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Carl Leslie and Olive Jayne Chambers Wigton.
She was Presbyterian by faith and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Patty loved her family, especially helping with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed going to garage sales, growing flowers and talking to people.
In 2005, she retired from Sears, where she was a sales manager for 35 years in the Ross, Butler and DuBois stores. After retirement, she enjoyed working at the Prospect Corner Store, where she was always smiling and having fun conversations. Her most recent retirement was from Valley Lines Bus Co., where she had worked for 14 years as a bus monitor and loved the kids.
She is survived by her husband, James R. Ragan, whom she married March 10, 1990; her sons, Lewis (Leah) Space of Butler, and Dale Space of Butler; her grandchildren, Summer (Dave) Ekis, Sondra (Brian) Davenport and Justina (Weston) Cesa; her great-grandchildren, Lily Ekis, Westyn, Kennedy and Presley Foster, Annabelle and Cooper Cesa, and Dawson, Bayden and Ella Davenport; her brother, Ralph (Mary) Wigton of Atlanta Ga.; her sister, Billy Jayne (Ralph Graham) Tarr of Butler; her mother-in-law, Gertrude Ragan of Prospect; and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Weir; and her brother, Curt Wigton.
RAGAN - Visitation for Patricia Ann Ragan, who died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at RAISLEY Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 387 Main St., Prospect.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Larry Maley of Mount Nebo Presbyterian Church officiating.
Interment will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
For more information or to leave an online tribute, go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com
