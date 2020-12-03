Patricia Ann Stock, 91, of Butler passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born March 17, 1929, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Thomas C. and Janetta M. Rodgers McDeavitt.
Pat was a registered nurse, who had worked at Butler Memorial Hospital before retiring in 1966, to raise her family.
She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church.
She belonged to the Butler Memorial Hospital Nurses Alumni Association, and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was a past board member of the American Red Cross, Irene Stacy Center, and the YWCA of Butler. For years she volunteered with Meals on Wheels and St. Michael the Archangel Adoration Chapel.
She was an avid bridge player. Additionally, for 18 years, she was known as "the lunch lady" at St. Paul School, and was a longtime helper of Santa and Mrs. Claus at Sunnyview Nursing Home's Christmas event.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert J. Stock, whom she married Aug. 17, 1963; two daughters, Lynn Patterson and her husband, Thomas, of Butler, and Leslie Stock of Hubbard, Ohio; four grandchildren, Matthew, Steven, Timothy and Danielle Patterson; and a number of nieces and nephews, including MaryAnn Pappalard and Sarah "Sally" Nixon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert P. Stock, who passed away March 4, 1985; one sister, Edith Pappalard; and two brothers, Richard McDeavitt and Ray McDeavitt.
STOCK - A Mass of Christian burial for Patricia Ann Stock, who died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Friday at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, face masks are required, and social distancing will be maintained.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, 146 N. Monroe St., Butler, PA 16001, or Community Care Connections Inc., 114 Skyline Drive, Butler, PA 16001.
