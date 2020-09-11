Patricia Anne Rice, 86, formerly of Portersville passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, while under the care of Rhodes Estates.
Born Jan. 2, 1934, in New Castle, she was the daughter of the late Walter Butia and Anna Grace Welker Butia.
Patricia was the wife of a truck driver, and was a successful homemaker for her children. She worked as a cafeteria lunch lady for an elementary school. She also held jobs at Cal's General Store in Portersville, and the Super Duper Grocery Store in Zelienople.
Patricia was a faithful member of St. Peter's Reformed Church in Zelienople, where she sang in the choir.
She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed sewing. Born with a green thumb, she was also a wonderful gardener, specializing in flowers and house plants. Above all, she was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Tammy (Dennis) Altman of Volant, and Cyndi Thompson of Fredonia; her grandchildren, David Wertz and Crystal (Kevin) Collins; her great-grandchildren, Morgan and Cassie Wertz, and Sean and Emilie Collins; and her siblings, Marge (Larry) Feevey Slippery Rock, Sharon Lutz of Harmony, Terry (Jackie) Butia of Evans City, and Sandra Malone of Harmony.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Rice, who passed away on Nov. 25, 2000; and her siblings, Donald Butia, Doris Guillard and Betsy Butia.
RICE - Friends of Patricia Anne Rice, who died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with the Rev. James R. Bertoti officiating. The family kindly asks that face masks be worn to both the viewing and ceremony.
She will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to St. Peter's Reformed Church, c/o the Choir and Music Ministry, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
