Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia B. McCullough. View Sign

Patricia B. McCullough, 80, of Land O' Lakes, Fla. passed away on March 30in Savannah, Ga.

She was born Feb. 23, 1939, to George and Clara (Rape) Fiel in Myoma, Pa.

Patricia was known for her great sense of humor and her kindness to others.

She worked as the housekeeping manager for Holiday Inn and Hampton Inn in Cranberry Township, and hired and mentored many people.

She always opened her home to family and friends and will be remembered for her kind heart and willingness to help those in need.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Ann Hengoed of Tampa, Fla.; her son, Daniel (Mimi) McCullough of Davie, Fla.; her grandchildren, Ryan, Grace, Adam, Brendan, Patrick and Noah; eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Debra Fiel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. McCullough; her son, James P. McCullough; her brother, George Fiel; and her sister, Linda Kreischer.

MCCULLOUGH - Family and friends of Patricia B. McCullough, who died Saturday, March 30, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdayat McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. John and Paul Parish in Sewickley.

Interment to follow at Good Samaritan Catholic Cemetery.

Directions and condolences are available at



Patricia B. McCullough, 80, of Land O' Lakes, Fla. passed away on March 30in Savannah, Ga.She was born Feb. 23, 1939, to George and Clara (Rape) Fiel in Myoma, Pa.Patricia was known for her great sense of humor and her kindness to others.She worked as the housekeeping manager for Holiday Inn and Hampton Inn in Cranberry Township, and hired and mentored many people.She always opened her home to family and friends and will be remembered for her kind heart and willingness to help those in need.She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Ann Hengoed of Tampa, Fla.; her son, Daniel (Mimi) McCullough of Davie, Fla.; her grandchildren, Ryan, Grace, Adam, Brendan, Patrick and Noah; eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Debra Fiel.She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. McCullough; her son, James P. McCullough; her brother, George Fiel; and her sister, Linda Kreischer.MCCULLOUGH - Family and friends of Patricia B. McCullough, who died Saturday, March 30, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdayat McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. John and Paul Parish in Sewickley.Interment to follow at Good Samaritan Catholic Cemetery.Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com Funeral Home McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.

238 Crowe Avenue

Mars , PA 16046

(724) 625-2900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close