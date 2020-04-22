Patricia E. "Aunt Pat" Leslie passed away at her home in Middlesex Township on April 17, 2020.
Born Aug. 10, 1935, in Gibsonia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Sesta Harvey Sims.
Pat was the beloved wife of the late Howard L. Leslie; the mother of Meredith Lynn Leslie; and the dear aunt of Susan E. Cogswell.
She was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
Pat loved her family, which included many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and their families. She was family to many friends and neighbors and most would also lovingly call her Aunt Pat.
Pat also enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling, and was a dedicated fan of the Pirates, Penguins and Steelers. She was an animal lover.
LESLIE - A private service and burial for Patricia E. "Aunt Pat" Leslie, who died Friday, April 17, 2020, will be held on Saturday.
A memorial for Aunt Pat will be held at a future date to celebrate her life.
Arrangements were entrusted to Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Butler County Humane Society at www.butlercountyhs.org.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020