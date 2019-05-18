Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Elizabeth Foringer, 69, of Butler passed away on Monday at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

She was born Sept. 6, 1949, in Butler, to Harold B. and Eileen A. Davies McIntyre.

Patricia was a graduate of Butler High School Class of 1967 and went on to get her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Slippery Rock University.

She retired in 2009 after teaching for 33 years at McQuistion Elementary School in Butler.

Patricia served on the Big Brothers Big Sisters Advisory Council from November 2012 until 2017, and as a "Big" she mentored a "Little." She also volunteered at the Jean B. Purvis Community Health Center of Butler County.

She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, where she had served as an elder of session from 2002 until 2004 and 2004 until 2007. She was active in the Christian education department, teaching Sunday school, vacation Bible school, and was active in fellowship and outreach.

Patricia enjoyed spending time with the Transitions Group, her retired teacher friends, former high school classmates, and fellow Covenant parishioners.

She enjoyed traveling, watching the Pittsburgh Pirates, sitting in the sunshine and most importantly, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her three sons, Jason (Trena) Foringer of Akron, Ohio, Matthew (Elisabeth) of Valencia, and Christopher (Julia) of Butler, where she made her home; six grandchildren, Julia, Jack, Evalyn, Everett, Henley and Charlotte Foringer; her sister, Susan (John) Evans of Butler; and her brother, Richard (Irene) McIntyre of Chattanooga, Tenn.; six sisters-in-law; five brothers-in-law; 16 nieces and nephews; and her dear friends, Connie Swartzfeger and Bob Sutton of Butler.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Foringer, who died June 11, 2005; one brother-in-law; and one sister-in-law.

The family would like to give special thanks to her friends and family who have supported Patricia through her six-year journey with ALS by providing support, sending cards, visiting and making her special treats; and of course our heartfelt thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Patty, Cathy, Becky, Lyn, Sue, Peggy, Christine, Beth, Danielle, Renee, Martha, Melissa, Caroline and Bev, who cared for her with love and respect.

FORINGER - A memorial service for Patricia Elizabeth Foringer, who died Monday, May 13, 2019, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Covenant Presbyterian Church with the Rev. John C.R. Silbert of Covenant Presbyterian Church officiating.

Burial will take place at Northside Cemetery, Butler.

Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

Contributions may be made to the ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209, or at

Online condolences can be given at



