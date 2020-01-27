Patricia G. Klaus, 85, of Mars, formerly of Park Manor in Butler, passed away Jan. 25, 2020, at St. John's Specialty Care Center.
Born Dec. 8, 1934, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of William Raub and Esther Parsons Raub.
Pat worked as a cafeteria worker at Butler Junior High School and at Montgomery Ward in Butler.
She was a member of Emery Chapel United Methodist Church and the French & Belgium Club.
She enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing cards.
Surviving are her daughter, Pamela (Paul) Vavro of Beaver Falls; two sons, Ronald (Susan) Guiney of Butler and Bill Guiney of New Castle; two sisters, Margaret Harvey of Sarver and Susan Brink of Sarver; two granddaughters, Ronni Guiney and Adrienne Adamik; and one great-granddaughter, Lillie.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Klaus; seven brothers, Bill Raub, Jim Raub, Gene Raub, Glenn Raub, Harold Raub, David Raub and Dale Raub; and two sisters, Charlotte Desmond and Anna Lou Daum.
KLAUS - Friends of Patricia G. Klaus, who died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Mary Jo Gould officiating.
Interment will follow in Sarversville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Emery Chapel United Methodist Church.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 27, 2020