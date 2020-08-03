1/1
Patricia "Pat" Hynniman
Patricia (Troxell) Hynniman, 77, of Butler, passed away comfortably at Allegheny General Hospital July 30, 2020, after a long illness. Her son was at her bedside.
Born in Hollidaysburg, Pa., on Feb. 21, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Kathleen (Costlow) Troxell.
Pat was a graduate of Hollidaysburg High School and Robert Morris School of Beauty Culture of Pittsburgh.
She was a former manager of the Hollidaysburg Beauty Salon.
She married Lawrence (Larry) Hynniman on July 23, 1966. They were happily married until his death on Dec. 10, 2011, and together they had one son, Devlin.
Pat valued and enjoyed her work as a store clerk and beautician, but most especially her role as a wife, mother, and homemaker.
She enjoyed shopping, watching movies, arguing about politics, spending time with friends, and especially meeting and talking with new people. The ultimate extrovert, she was the very definition of the phrase "never met a stranger."
She is survived by her son, Devlin L Hynniman and his wife, Kristie, of Portland, Tenn.; a sister-in-law, Rita L Breinz (Albert) of Leetonia, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Clifford E. Hynniman of Lexington, Ky.; one niece; and 10 nephews.
HYNNIMAN - Due to COVID-19, there will not be any public service.
A private service for Patricia (Troxell) Hynniman, who died July 30, 2020, was held for the family at Butler County Memorial Park.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson- Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association at https://giving.heart.org/ or 1-800-AHA-USA1. Please also consider making a blood donation with the American Red Cross or Central Blood Bank.
Online condolences can be left for the family at http://www.thompson-miller.com/.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 3, 2020.
