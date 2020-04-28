Patricia I. Bukowski, 77, of Zelienople, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, while under the care of St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
Born June 16, 1942, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Edward Zack and Alberta Fulton Zack.
Patricia was a former member of St. Peter's Reformed Church in Zelienople.
She drove a school bus for over 30 years for Seneca Valley School District and enjoyed the company of the children.
She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Scott Bukowski and his wife, Jodi, of Pattersonville, N.Y., and Daren Bukowski of Zelienople; her grandchildren, Chelsea, Cameren, Kaylie and Lexie Bukowski; and her brother, Larry Zack.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond I. Bukowski, who passed away on March 2, 2020.
BUKOWSKI - Due to public health concerns, a private viewing and service for Patricia I. Bukowski, who died Monday, April 27, 2020, will be held by the family on Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
She will be laid to rest at St. Peter's Reformed Church Cemetery in Zelienople.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the , 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 28, 2020