Patricia J. "Posey Picking Patty" Noble
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia J. Noble, 80, of Butler, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her residence.
Born March 7, 1940, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Gordon) Holot.
She was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church in Meridian. She retired from Butler Area School District as a school bus driver.
She was known as "Posey Picking Patty" because of her love of flowers. She adored her "Maggie," one of her many Labs. Most of all, she especially loved being with her family, whom she built her world around.
Surviving are her four children, Richard Noble Jr., Robert (Denise) Noble, Don (Tonilynn) Noble and Connie (Darren) Beighley, all of Butler; six grandchildren, Jessi (Marcus) Daschner, Spencer and Carson Noble, Dalton and Jordon Noble and Morgan Conner; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Grace Daschner; her sister, Kathy (Lew) Teale of Ohio; her brother, Pete (Ann) Holot of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, who passed away April 19, 2003; her daughter, Kim; her grandson, Casey; and her sister, Mary Tishey.
NOBLE - There will be no public visitation for Patricia J. Noble, who died Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved