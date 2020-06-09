Patricia J. Noble, 80, of Butler, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her residence.
Born March 7, 1940, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Gordon) Holot.
She was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church in Meridian. She retired from Butler Area School District as a school bus driver.
She was known as "Posey Picking Patty" because of her love of flowers. She adored her "Maggie," one of her many Labs. Most of all, she especially loved being with her family, whom she built her world around.
Surviving are her four children, Richard Noble Jr., Robert (Denise) Noble, Don (Tonilynn) Noble and Connie (Darren) Beighley, all of Butler; six grandchildren, Jessi (Marcus) Daschner, Spencer and Carson Noble, Dalton and Jordon Noble and Morgan Conner; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Grace Daschner; her sister, Kathy (Lew) Teale of Ohio; her brother, Pete (Ann) Holot of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, who passed away April 19, 2003; her daughter, Kim; her grandson, Casey; and her sister, Mary Tishey.
NOBLE - There will be no public visitation for Patricia J. Noble, who died Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Born March 7, 1940, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Gordon) Holot.
She was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church in Meridian. She retired from Butler Area School District as a school bus driver.
She was known as "Posey Picking Patty" because of her love of flowers. She adored her "Maggie," one of her many Labs. Most of all, she especially loved being with her family, whom she built her world around.
Surviving are her four children, Richard Noble Jr., Robert (Denise) Noble, Don (Tonilynn) Noble and Connie (Darren) Beighley, all of Butler; six grandchildren, Jessi (Marcus) Daschner, Spencer and Carson Noble, Dalton and Jordon Noble and Morgan Conner; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Grace Daschner; her sister, Kathy (Lew) Teale of Ohio; her brother, Pete (Ann) Holot of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, who passed away April 19, 2003; her daughter, Kim; her grandson, Casey; and her sister, Mary Tishey.
NOBLE - There will be no public visitation for Patricia J. Noble, who died Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 9, 2020.