Patricia J. Weber passed away Feb. 15, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late James O. Weber; loving mother of Christopher A. Weber, Pamela D. Mino and Carol A. Schultz; cherished grandmother of Randi N. Mytro (Mino), Tania M. Wyble (Weber) and Justin Weber; loving great-grandmother of Jerimiah Pixely, Nessa Hunter, Sahauna Hunter, Olivia A. Mytro and Alexis F. Mytro; loving daughter of the late Josephine Miano (Christofano) and Peter Miano Sr.; dear sister of Angela Daly, Delores J. Anderson and the late Peter J. Miano Jr.; and the loving aunt of 12.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Boniface Church and the parish Altar and Rosary Society.
WEBER - Family and friends of Patricia J. Weber, who died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, were welcomed from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Slone & Co. Funeral Directors, 13115 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, Ohio.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at St. Boniface Church, 3545 W. 54th St., Cleveland, Ohio. Please meet at the church.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020