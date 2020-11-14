1/1
Patricia Jane Peat
1929 - 2020
Patricia Jane (Wingard) Peat, 91, of Kittanning died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born March 25, 1929, in Ford City.
She was retired from Magnetics Inc., in Butler.
Patricia attended Walkchalk Salem Baptist Church.
She enjoyed going to yard sales, casinos, reading, and talking to her friends. She loved her family and friends, and she had many. She was a kind lady, who loved the Lord.
Left behind to cherish her memory include her two sons, Ronald Peat (significant other Coleen Hagstrom) and Alan Peat (wife Sharon); her grandchildren, Sherry, Michael (wife Lisa) and Christopher (wife Gina); her great-grandchildren, Hannah and Alex; and her great-great-grandchildren, Ryker and Kamdyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Chalmer Peat.
PEAT - Friends of Patricia Jane (Wingard) Peat, who died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday with the funeral service to immediately follow at 8 p.m. at F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. Pastor Jimmy Edwards will officiate.
Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.
Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering, and follow all CDC/health safety guidelines.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
