Patricia Joy Stickel, 91, of Portersville, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday July 26, 2020. Her work is finished and her rest is won.

Born on July 3, 1929, in Newton Falls, Ohio, she was the daughter of Archie Truman and Norma Ilene Stansberry Carlton.

She was a graduate of Muddy Creek High School, and was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Portersville, where she had taught first and fourth grade Sunday school and vacation Bible school and did other volunteer work for the church. She was a member of the Adventure Club and also helped with Keenagers since it began. Patricia also had been a seamstress.

Survivors include her son, Brad Stickel of Portersville; one sister, Marsha Sue (Lawrence) Garner of Hermitage; and several nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Clair Stickel, whom she married April 22, 1949, and who died in February 2011; one son; and one daughter.

STICKEL - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral service for Patricia Joy Stickel, who died Sunday, July 26, 2020, will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Presbyterian Church of Portersville Cemetery, with the Rev. Dana Opp officiating.

A memorial service will be held when health restrictions are lifted.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Jay Bryan Funeral Home in Prospect.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Portersville Food Pantry, P.O. Box 102, Portersville, PA 16051, or Seneca Hills Bible Camp, 276 Damascus Road, Polk, PA 16342-4904, or the Alpha Omega Center, P.O. Box 353, Slippery Rock, PA 16057.





