Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Paul's Lutheran Church 409 Sarver Road Sarver , PA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Paul's Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia L. Cooper, 68 of Cabot passed away Thursday at her home.



Born Sept. 22, 1951, in Harrison Township, she was the daughter of Harold Dohmen and Mary Margaret Cummings Dohmen.



Pat started her medical career as a volunteer EMT and paramedic at Saxonburg Ambulance Service in the mid-1980s.



She furthered her career as a unit secretary in the emergency room at Allegheny Valley Hospital.



She then helped establish the A-K Pulser as one of the first paramedic services in 1989.



She then became the supervisor for Arnold Ambulance in conjunction with Allegheny Valley Hospital.



Pat then completed her career to the present day as a EMS coordinator in the office of prehospital care at AVH, having served the hospital for over 30 years.



Pat enjoyed watching hummingbirds and planting flowers, taking mini trips to Vegas and traveling to different casinos, riding her golf cart in the woods looking for deer with her grandchildren and going to Lernerville Speedway.



She loved to travel to different landmarks, campfires in the summer with family and getting her nails done.



Surviving are her husband, Bruce Cooper, whom she married Dec. 13, 1986; her son, Brian Schuller of Natrona Heights; two daughters, Lisa Schuller of Cabot and Crystal Cooper of Saxonburg; her sister, Cathy Heade of Cabot; three grandchildren, Brittany, Charity and Blake; and two great-grandchildren, Blake and Jaelyn.



She is preceded in death by her parents.



COOPER - Friends of Patricia L. Cooper, who died March 5, 2020, will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 409 Sarver Road, Sarver.



A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Shawn Smith officiating.



Memorial donations may be made to Saxonburg VFC Ambulance 210 Horne Ave. Saxonburg, PA 16056 or A-K Pulser 1301 Carlisle St. Natrona Heights, PA 15065.



Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg is entrusted with the arrangements.



For more information, please visit



Patricia L. Cooper, 68 of Cabot passed away Thursday at her home.Born Sept. 22, 1951, in Harrison Township, she was the daughter of Harold Dohmen and Mary Margaret Cummings Dohmen.Pat started her medical career as a volunteer EMT and paramedic at Saxonburg Ambulance Service in the mid-1980s.She furthered her career as a unit secretary in the emergency room at Allegheny Valley Hospital.She then helped establish the A-K Pulser as one of the first paramedic services in 1989.She then became the supervisor for Arnold Ambulance in conjunction with Allegheny Valley Hospital.Pat then completed her career to the present day as a EMS coordinator in the office of prehospital care at AVH, having served the hospital for over 30 years.Pat enjoyed watching hummingbirds and planting flowers, taking mini trips to Vegas and traveling to different casinos, riding her golf cart in the woods looking for deer with her grandchildren and going to Lernerville Speedway.She loved to travel to different landmarks, campfires in the summer with family and getting her nails done.Surviving are her husband, Bruce Cooper, whom she married Dec. 13, 1986; her son, Brian Schuller of Natrona Heights; two daughters, Lisa Schuller of Cabot and Crystal Cooper of Saxonburg; her sister, Cathy Heade of Cabot; three grandchildren, Brittany, Charity and Blake; and two great-grandchildren, Blake and Jaelyn.She is preceded in death by her parents.COOPER - Friends of Patricia L. Cooper, who died March 5, 2020, will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 409 Sarver Road, Sarver.A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Shawn Smith officiating.Memorial donations may be made to Saxonburg VFC Ambulance 210 Horne Ave. Saxonburg, PA 16056 or A-K Pulser 1301 Carlisle St. Natrona Heights, PA 15065.Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg is entrusted with the arrangements.For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close