Patricia L. Peoples, 77, of Butler passed away on Monday.

She was born April 3, 1942, in Steubenville, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late William F. Renno and the late Edna Mae Morris Renno.

Patricia worked for LGAR Health and Rehab Center in Turtle Creek in the dietary department.

She was Lutheran by faith.

Patricia loved playing bingo and also playing cards with her sisters and her friends. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by her daughters, Pamela L. Schutzman and her companion, Lou Cremonese, of Pittsburgh, and Beth Ann Peoples of Wildwood, Fla.; five grandchildren, Bryan, Lindsey, Cara, McKenzie and Riley; two great-grandsons, Logan and Conor; her sisters, Sandra J. Sheppeck and Marsha K. Codispot, both of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers-in-law, Robert S. Sheppeck and Joseph F. Codispot.

PEOPLES - Friends of Patricia L. Peoples, who died Monday, June 3, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with a funeral service immediately following at 4 p.m. Pastor Joel A. Benson from Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate.

Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

Memorials donations may be made to .

Online condolences can be given at



