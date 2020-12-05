1/1
Patricia Lorraine Bowser
Patricia Lorraine Bowser, 79, of Butler died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 28, 1940, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Leon R. and Bertha C. Hempfling Osborne.

Patricia had at one time worked for Mine Safety, and she was a homemaker.

She was Catholic by faith.

She was an avid quilter, and loved canning and crocheting.

Survivors include three daughters, Tammula L. Sims, Veronica Hoadley and Lorraine Moyer; two brothers, Lee C. Osborne and Paul Osborne; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Bowser, who she married Nov. 9, 1976, and he died Feb. 14, 2001; one son, Donnie; and three sisters.

BOWSER - A memorial service for Patricia Lorraine Bowser, who died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, is being planned and will take place in the spring.

Arrangements were entrusted to Jay Bryan Funeral Home in Prospect.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 5, 2020.
