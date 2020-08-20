1/1
Patricia Louise Huff
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Louise Huff, 71, of Chicora, passed away Aug. 19, 2020, following a short illness surrounded by her family in Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 17, 1949, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Paul Glynn Price and the late Margaret Ann Hackett Price.

She was a 1967 graduate of Karns City High School.

She had worked at Friedman's Grocery Store in Chicora for two years.

She was a member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church and the Chicora Women of the Moose.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and her grandchildren and great-grandson.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Huff, whom she married Aug. 31, 1968; two daughters, Machelle (Tim) Slagel of Butler, and Sherry (Robert) Stroup of Chicora; three sons, Ronald G. Huff and his partner, Brian, of Butler, Jason P. (Rebecca) Huff of Bruin, and Adam T. Huff of Chicora; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; six sisters, Carol (Ronald) Scott of Butler, Sandra Price of Enfield, Conn., Pauline (Albert) Kelly of Butler, Barbara Hile of Chicora, Mary (Ronald) Harnish of Chicora, and Colleen Scherer of Chicora; and a brother, Christopher (Mary) Price of Chicora.

Patty was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael F. Price and Ed Price; and a brother-in-law, Barry Hile.

HUFF - Friends of Patricia Louise Huff, who died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, Chicora.

The Women of the Chicora Moose will conduct services at 6 p.m. Sunday.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 409 N. Main St., Chicora, officiated by the Rev. Louis Pascazi.

Burial will be in Hemphill Cemetery, Chicora.

Due to public health concerns, attendees are required to wear facial covering, limit physical contact and practice social distancing.

For information, directions, and to extend condolences to the family, go to www.steighnerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Steighner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Steighner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Service
06:00 PM
Steighner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Steighner Funeral Home
111 East Slippery Rock Street
Chicora, PA 16025
724-445-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved