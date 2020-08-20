Patricia Louise Huff, 71, of Chicora, passed away Aug. 19, 2020, following a short illness surrounded by her family in Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born March 17, 1949, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Paul Glynn Price and the late Margaret Ann Hackett Price.
She was a 1967 graduate of Karns City High School.
She had worked at Friedman's Grocery Store in Chicora for two years.
She was a member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church and the Chicora Women of the Moose.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and her grandchildren and great-grandson.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Huff, whom she married Aug. 31, 1968; two daughters, Machelle (Tim) Slagel of Butler, and Sherry (Robert) Stroup of Chicora; three sons, Ronald G. Huff and his partner, Brian, of Butler, Jason P. (Rebecca) Huff of Bruin, and Adam T. Huff of Chicora; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; six sisters, Carol (Ronald) Scott of Butler, Sandra Price of Enfield, Conn., Pauline (Albert) Kelly of Butler, Barbara Hile of Chicora, Mary (Ronald) Harnish of Chicora, and Colleen Scherer of Chicora; and a brother, Christopher (Mary) Price of Chicora.
Patty was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael F. Price and Ed Price; and a brother-in-law, Barry Hile.
HUFF - Friends of Patricia Louise Huff, who died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, Chicora.
The Women of the Chicora Moose will conduct services at 6 p.m. Sunday.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 409 N. Main St., Chicora, officiated by the Rev. Louis Pascazi.
Burial will be in Hemphill Cemetery, Chicora.
Due to public health concerns, attendees are required to wear facial covering, limit physical contact and practice social distancing.
For information, directions, and to extend condolences to the family, go to www.steighnerfuneralhome.com
