Patricia Louise Summerville, 84, passed away on May 3, 2020, in Somers Point, N.J., after a brief illness.
Patty previously lived in Karns City, but had resided in Southern New Jersey for the past 35 years.
She was an extremely generous person her entire life, and she even shared her birth with Bob, whom she always made a point to say was older.
She was born on April 15, 1936, to Mary Louise and Leslie Lawton near Warren, Pa. Her brother, Robert Lawton and his wife, Mary Elizabeth, live in Waterford, Pa.; and her older sister, Elizabeth Carnabuci and her husband, Sam, reside in Columbia, S.C.
Even though she was shy and introverted since childhood, Patty was known for her spontaneous wit and winning smile. She always maintained a positive outlook, regardless of all the pain brought to her body and life.
She rarely complained and excelled at forgiveness in ways of which we could only dream. Babysitter, chauffeur, painter, comforter and hotel operator, she always came through for family.
It was difficult to buy the right gift for Patty, but when you gave her your time, it was obviously just what she wanted. She was known for the never-ending bird feeder-squirrel war, her artful procrastination, a never-ending cup of coffee, and her constant, spoiled four-legged fur family.
Patty leaves behind her siblings; her son, Max and Dedee Summerville of West Virginia; her daughter, Laura Summerville of Collings Lakes, N.J.; her daughter, Sarah Redmond of Summersville, Mo.; her son, Joseph Summerville of Mays Landing, N.J.; six grandchildren, Shireen, Nihal, Maria, Sabreen, Manny and Keagen; four great-grandchildren, Danny, Alaya, Dominic and Emerson; and her many nieces and nephews will also miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving companion, Lester Johns; her daughters-in-law, Donna and Marion; and her son-in-law, Jimmy.
The fulfillment you gave to us all is only matched by the emptiness we all now feel.
SUMMERVILLE - Memorial services will be private for Patricia Louise Summerville, who died Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by Fertig Funeral Home, Mullica Hill, N.J.
Donations in Patty's memory can be made to Meadowview Nursing Home, 235 Dolphin Ave., Northfield, N.J.
Thoughts and prayers can be sent to www.fertigfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 8, 2020.